I want full report on Global Citizen crimes, Makhura demands

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said today he was disturbed by criminal activities that took place after the Global Citizen Festival outside the iconic FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg, and has sought a full report from law-enforcement authorities.

Festivalgoers have told of brazen robberies, traffic chaos and lack of public transport outside the concert venue and at the nearby Sasol garage in Nasrec where the stadium is located. Transport services such as the Gautrain said many of its buses were stuck in traffic while fares for e-hailing service Uber more than quadrupled.

On social media, people detailed how the precinct became a “war zone” as running battles ensued between criminals and showgoers, with many being mugged of their cellphones and other belongings while young women waiting for their rides home at a nearby garage were harassed and nearly raped, with allegedly no security or police in sight.

There were reports of a group of about 30 men using knives and guns to attack people and grab their belongings. The injuries included stab wounds and a broken nose.

“Crime is an enemy of our people and should be fought with vigor and military precision. Criminals have become too emboldened. Citizens are really under attack. We need a popular front to combat crime in our beautiful province,” Makhura said in a statement.

Makhura said he has sought a detailed report from South African Police Services (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD), saying that police visibility post the festival was undeniably one of the key areas of concern as expressed by a number of people.

“Public places or areas of leisure should never be a golden den for criminals. People should always feel safe and protected in such places. Our law enforcement agencies, especially the police, are expected to play their role and responsibility,” he said.

South African police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo earlier dismissed allegations of lax safety and security outside the FNB Stadium after the festival, saying that it was successful in combating crime and that those who allegedly fell victim to robberies should open criminal cases.

Speaking to the public broadcaster SABC from Port Elizabeth, Naido said that police had recorded one incident of mugging after the concert, and that the police will not be seeking CCTV footage from the petrol station as there have been no criminal cases reported except for one.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.