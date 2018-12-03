Thabo Mbeki Foundation expresses its sadness at the passing of Mendi Msimang

In a statement on Monday, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said it had learnt with deep sadness of the passing away of former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang after a long illness.

“Uncle Mendi, as he was fondly known, was an outstanding and dedicated leader of our people, having served the ANC from the late 1950s until his passing,” said the foundation.

“During these years, we came to know, appreciate and value Uncle Mendi as a profoundly compassionate and humane human being who was deeply concerned about the plight of his fellow persons, ready to take to the battle against oppression in all its manifestation.”

They said he had helped to write the country’s democratic story and it would be painful to mark 25 years of democracy without him.

“There can be no crowning and fitting tribute to Uncle Mendi than to rededicate ourselves to the cause for which he lived his life: the building of a united, non-racial and non-sexist society which truly belongs to all who live in.

“On behalf of our Patron, President Thabo Mbeki, the board and staff, we send our deepest condolences to the Msimang family and his organisation the ANC. He joins a rich galaxy of our ancestors, including his beloved late wife and Comrade, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, among others.

“May Uncle Mendi’s soul rest in peace!”

