Cops investigate two deaths following Cape Town festive lights switch-on

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the South African police service (SAPS) was investigating two deaths believed to have occurred this morning following the annual City of Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On.

“We have subsequently learnt that the SAPS is investigating two deaths in the central business district. One of these occurred in the early hours of this morning. Details around the second incident are still unclear as the person passed away in hospital this morning,” Smith said.

The city said its safety and security directorate would meet with relevant role-players soon to conduct a debriefing session on the annual event. An estimated 39,000 people attended the switching on of the lights at the Grand Parade on Sunday.

Smith said the city established a joint operations centre (JOC) at the venue to coordinate the functions of all security and emergency personnel deployed on the day.

The JOC recorded no major incidents but the city’s enforcement staff confiscated a number of dangerous weapons during the event including imitation firearms and knives, as well as 407 bottles of alcohol.

This is significantly lower than the alcohol haul at the previous event, which totalled 1,818 bottles.

The SAPS said that 15 cases of robbery were registered at the Cape Town Central Police station and that five arrests were made in these cases.

“The city will liaise with the SAPS around the progress of the investigations see what, if anything, could have been done to have prevented these tragic deaths,” said Smith.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.