South Africa 4.12.2018 06:25 am

EFF slated for ‘politics of disruption’

Brian Sokutu
The Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema addresses the party's followers on the state capture inquiry, outside Hill on Empire, Tiso Blackstar's building, Johannesburg. Picture: Itumeleng English /African News Agency (ANA)

This after the party lambasted and insulted witnesses appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) tactic of insulting witnesses appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was “disingenuous and a morally bankrupt political strategy”.

It was bound to dash the party’s hopes of gaining more support, according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Despite several calls by chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for anyone with information on state capture to approach the commission, the EFF recently addressed public gatherings outside the inquiry venue in which they lambasted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was giving testimony, and legal team head Paul Pretorius.

Mathekga said the EFF was “taking advantage of the commission and not trying to assist it.

“Why don’t they just shut up. If the EFF has a contribution to make, they should approach the commission with facts. This is the politics of disruption”.

National spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not respond to calls.

