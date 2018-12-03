Scholar patroller ‘shocked, heartbroken’ by sexual assault allegations, court hears

AB Xuma Primary School scholar patroller, Johannes Molefe, told the court that he was shocked and heartbroken that he was being accused of sexually assaulting and raping a number of children.

During proceedings at the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today, state prosecutor Jacki Steyn told Molefe that the children who testified had no reason to lie about what he allegedly did to them.

Molefe had said he was hurt that the children had accused him of touching their private parts. He said he had never touched any of the children inappropriately.

Steyn said Molefe was in court because there was evidence showing he had touched the children.

He faces three charges of rape and eleven of sexual assault which he is alleged to have committed in 2017.

Molefe also denied allegations the pupils had made earlier during the trial that he sent them to get food for him.

He said there was a surveillance camera outside his guard room but he was not sure whether it was working.

During cross examination, Steyn told Molefe that he was loved by the teachers, parents and pupils so there could be no reason they would plot against him.

“I don’t know, I work there for my five children,” Molefe responded.

Last week, Molefe told the court that the case against him was a plot to remove him and that poor security would give space for the principal, Maria Mthimkhulu, to be harmed because she was allegedly abusing school funds.

Steyn said if there had been a plot against him all 87 children would have testified. “I have no idea about that,” he responded.

During her testimony, Mthimkhulu told the court that she feared for her life.

The hearing will continue tomorrow.

