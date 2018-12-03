Not enough security at Durban Magistrate’s Court, chief magistrate admits

Durban’s chief magistrate admitted today that the Durban Magistrate’s Court – the scene of a double murder last week – did not have enough security.

While magistrate Edmund Ngubane was not willing to confirm how many security personnel the court had, or by what percentage the number would be increased, he did say: “We don’t have enough security in court”.

He also called the double murder “an eye-opener”.

Ngubane was briefing the media on security improvements at the court following the incident, which included a gun ban on those who were not court orderlies.

He was joined by the deputy minister of justice and constitutional development, John Jeffery, and the justice department’s regional head, Pat Moodley.

On Monday, 26 November, a 32-year-old policeman, Phumlani Chiliza, shot and killed his estranged wife and her brother in a courtroom during divorce proceedings and then turned the gun on himself. He later died in hospital.

Jeffery said he was still awaiting a full report on the incident.

“The report has to be thorough. There will have to be an inquest into the matter, so there will be a court enquiry as to what happened. It is not something we want to rush,” he said.

“What’s happening is that at this court, things have been tightened up in terms of no person being able to bring a gun into court unless they are a court orderly, that would be a policeman who is assigned to a court to ensure the safety in that court, but nobody else,” he said.

“The court orderlies are police people, they will be able to bring guns in. They are not emotionally connected to the cases that are being heard and therefore there shouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

Jeffery declined to comment on mental health evaluations for police officers or security personnel based at courts but said that in this particular incident, the policeman was a party to a case, which added an “emotional element”, and that he hoped the incident would be an isolated one.

When it came to matters of private security for high profile cases, Ngubane said that those who were licensed private security officers would be excluded from the gun ban but would have to make arrangements with the chief magistrate and court manager.

A notification of the weapons ban had been placed in the courthouse as an immediate measure, said Jeffery.

“What we are now doing, as the department, with the magistrates, is looking at the finer detail and also what should be applied not only to Durban Magistrate’s Court but to courts across KwaZulu-Natal and nationally. This could have happened anywhere, so we would be looking at applying it across all courts across the country.”

Ngubane said they were going to be increasing the number of security officers in court because they did not want to have to solely rely on court orderlies. “We should also have extra security officers who should be moving around the court.”

Moodley said she would “definitely” take regular mental health evaluations of court security staff into consideration.

The South African Police Service had not responded to questions about the frequency of mental health evaluations for armed police officers by the time of publication.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.