R50k reward after robbers steal PCs, goods of R1m from Joburg City

Joburg City today offered a reward of R50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the burglars who broke into its Midrand offices and the Rabie Ridge library.

“It is alleged that the criminals overpowered the security personnel and stripped them of their uniforms. They then wore the uniforms and pretended to be security personnel,” said Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Last week a gang of 10 tied up security guards at the Region A City of Johannesburg offices in Midrand and made off with computers and other goods worth about R1 million.

During the burglary, the alarm went off. But when the armed response security personnel arrived at the premises they were duped by the burglars into believing that all was well. The thieves even had the gall to show the security personnel around the offices to persuade them that they had responded to a false alarm.

“The armed response security personnel then left the building. A truck then arrived and the criminals loaded the goods before driving off,” recounted Mashaba.

The mayor said there was also a break-in at the Rabie Ridge library, where goods valued at about R70,000 were stolen.

“I was informed that there was no security officer stationed at the library during the break-in,” said Mashaba.

The mayor said the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service Department was working with the police to bring the culprits to book.

Mashaba said anyone with information should contact the 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800 002 587 or Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya on 081 462 2939.

– African News Agency (ANA)

