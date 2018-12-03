 
menu
South Africa 3.12.2018 03:21 pm

Eleven SA soldiers found guilty of assaulting boy in DRC

ANA
Soldiers.

Soldiers.

The 17-year-old was suspected of stealing basins and buckets from the soldiers, and he sustained a minor injury when he was beaten up.

Eleven soldiers have been convicted of the assault of a 17-year-old boy in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a “ground-breaking trial” in the military court, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said in a statement today.

Sixteen SANDF members attached to the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) of Operation MISTRAL in the DRC were charged under the Prevention of Combating and Torture of Persons Act for the first time.

“Of the original 16 accused, 11 were convicted. Five of the accused were acquitted,” the SANDF said in a statement.

“Even though no accused were convicted of contravening the provisions of the Prevention of Combating and Torture of Persons Act, they were found guilty of common law assault, this case cleared the way for the future application of the Act.”

The incident took place in January this year.

“Three South African soldiers caught a male Congolese citizen, aged 17, who was suspected of stealing plastic basins and buckets belonging to South African soldiers and took him inside the military base where he was assaulted, sustaining a minor wound as a result.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The jury is out on the EFF’s militia ‘army’ 23.11.2018
Defence force confiscates goods worth R321,116 from abalone poachers 17.11.2018
PICS: How your stolen vehicle disappears … and the men trying to stop it 17.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.