Ramaphosa to announce new director of public prosecutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will name the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) on Tuesday.

In a statement, the presidency said the eagerly awaited announcement of the new NDPP will be made at the Union Buildings.

The announcement by the president follows his consideration of the five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

The nominees are:

– Adv Shamila Batohi

– Adv Siyabulela Mapoma

– Adv Simphiwe Mlotshwa

– Adv Rodney de Kock

– Adv Andrea Johnson

The five final nominees were selected from 11 candidates who were interviewed at the Union Buildings over three days last month to fill the position which became vacant in August when the Constitutional Court declared the appointment of the then NDPP Shaun Abrahams invalid. The court had given Ramaphosa 90 days from August 13 to appoint a new NDPP.

In the statement from the presidency, it said that in October, Ramaphosa had invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to help him identify and select individuals for consideration as possible candidates for the position of NDPP.

The organisations and institutions invited to assist the president nominated senior legal practitioners to serve on the panel headed by Minister Radebe.

The panel comprised:

– Mr Thembekile Kim Makwethu (Auditor-General of South Africa);

– Adv Bongani Majola (South African Human Rights Commission);

– Adv Jaap Cilliers (General Council of the Bar of South Africa);

– Mr Richard Scott (Law Society of South Africa);

-Mr Lutendo Sigogo (Black Lawyers Association)

– Mr Lawrence Manye (Advocates for Transformation)

– Mr Mvuzi Nyotesi (National Association of Democratic Lawyers)

