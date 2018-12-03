Rustenburg implements water restrictions

The Rustenburg municipality in the North West implemented scheduled water restrictions on Monday, the municipality said.

Spokesperson David Magae said: “These restrictions are as a result of the extremely low water levels in the supply system. Currently the Rand water system is at 1%, consequently, residents and businesses alike will experience minimal to no water supply during the period in the greater Rustenburg area.”

He said the restrictions would be implemented on all town reservoirs to save the water which has already been stored in the system for supply.

The affected areas are Cashan, Protea Park, Waterkloof, CBD, East End, Boschdal, Bodorp, Safari, Waterfall east, and Selly Park.

“Although there have been areas which have identified as being the first to have water supply interruptions, the Greater Rustenburg area remains at risk. We urge all consumers to use water sparingly during this period until water supply to the area has stabilised and to also avoid watering gardens and filling of swimming pools with water,” he said.

The water restrictions were scheduled from 1pm – 5pm and 10pm – 5am.

