Sadia Sukhraj murder trial set down for February

The murder trial of Marianhill resident Sbonelo Seni Mkhize, who is accused of killing nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj earlier this year, has been set down for February 13 to 28 2019, the Durban High Court ruled on Monday.

Mkhize appeared briefly in a quiet courtroom, where it was agreed that any outstanding documentation was to be handed to his legal representative by December 5 and the trial date was set.

According to the indictment, Mkhize is being charged with a common purpose for two counts of murder – one for the death of Sadia and one for the death of his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.

He is also facing one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances for stealing Shailendra Sukhraj’s car, bag, cellphones, bank cards, keys, and cash. Shailendra is Sadia’s father.

The indictment states: “On Monday 28 May 2018, while en route to school in the morning, [Sadia’s] father drove her to her grandparent’s home [in Shallcross]. She was seated in the rear of her father’s grey Hyundai motor vehicle while her father alighted.

“Whilst in the stationary motor vehicle at her grandparent’s driveway, the accused and another assailant… accosted her father.

“The assailants were armed and demanded the car keys from her father at gunpoint. He threw the car keys to them, whereafter they both boarded the vehicle.

“Whilst both assailants were fleeing the scene in his motor vehicle with his daughter inside, he fired several gunshots towards the driver with his licensed firearm.”

The car came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle and Mkhize fled on foot but was pursued and apprehended by an off-duty police officer. His accomplice died at the scene while alighting the stolen vehicle from gunshot wounds to the pelvis.

Sadia was rushed to Chatsmed Hospital where she was declared dead, having sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.

