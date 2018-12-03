 
menu
South Africa 3.12.2018 01:24 pm

Only one crime reported following Global Citizen, say police

Daniel Friedman
The Global Citizen concert, 2 December 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Global Citizen concert, 2 December 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Despite reports of violent crime, only one man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a cellphone.

While South Africans have expressed outrage after reports that those who attended the Global Citizen festival were targeted after the show by a violent mob who perpetrated a “mass mugging”, the police have only arrested one person, for allegedly stealing a cellphone, eNCA has reported.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, this was the only case related to the concert that was reported.

She says the police would encourage the public to open more.

The reporting of only one crime may come as a surprise after people took to Twitter following the concert, reporting robberies, muggings, assaults and sexual harassment. Some have even described a “mass mugging” and reported that there were “screams everywhere”.

One Twitter user said the “thugs were stationed there for hours with no police presence”.

Some of the many tweets complaining of crime can be seen here.

READ MORE: Fans slam chaos, violence and ‘mass mugging’ after Global Citizen

More benign problems such as extreme traffic congestion and a lack of public transport were also reported.

The organisers took to Twitter, expressing sadness at “challenges” faced by people leaving the venue and said they had been “working to support people getting home safely”.

The festival on Sunday saw 90,000 South Africans fill up FNB stadium for a long-awaited concert featuring international acts including pop star Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, rock stalwart Eddie Vedder, R&B star Usher, Happy hit-maker Pharrell Williams, and Afrobeat star Femi Kuti.

They played alongside local acts including Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi, Black Coffee, and the Soweto Gospel choir.

Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah was the show’s MC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Public advised to avoid Westbury amid fiery protest 4.12.2018
KZN safety MEC calls for ‘radical action’ at crime summit 4.12.2018
Anti-gang unit detectives arrest two of their own in Cape Town 4.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.