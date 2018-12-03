 
South Africa 3.12.2018 11:17 am

Limpopo woman murdered at her home

ANA
A .44 calibre Magnum handgun. Picture Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA)

Police say the victim was found lying dead with multiple gunshot wounds on her body.

A 42-year-old woman was killed on arrival home in Makhado, Limpopo police said on Monday.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: It is alleged that Muzila Thinavhuyo, a social worker, was shot and killed while she was parking her motor vehicle intending to enter in the house. Unknown suspects emerged and shot her several times killing her instantly.

“Police were summoned to the crime scene and on arrival, the deceased was found lying dead with multiple gunshot wounds on her body.”

A case of murder is being investigated.

