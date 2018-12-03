Randburg hijacking hotspots named by police

The Randburg police have issued the names of hijacking hotspots for the community to take precaution after a hijacking took place on November 22, reports Randburg Sun.

According to Randburg police station spokesperson Captain Makgowanyana Maja, the victim was travelling on Malibongwe Drive and stopped at Republic Road to wait for a red traffic light.

“While he was waiting, two suspects approached him from the driver’s side of the car. They threatened him with a firearm and demanded his belongings. They took his two cellphones and fled the scene,” said Maja.

The case is under investigation.

According to the Randburg police, the following intersections have been identified to be hotspot areas, and police are urging the public to be cautious when approaching them:



Corner Republic Road and William Nicol Drive

Corner Peter Place and Main Street

Corner William Nicol Drive and Main Street

Corner William Nicol Drive and the N1 highway

Corner Malibongwe Drive and Republic Road

Corner Malibongwe Drive and the N1 highway

Corner Republic Road and Jan Smuts Avenue.

