Wife arrested for allegedly murdering husband

Kagiso Police arrested a 42-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her husband, reports Krugersdorp News.

The suspect alleged that on the morning of October 3, she left her home to buy some groceries at the local mall. Her husband stayed home and took a bath.

Later that day, she returned home and was surprised to see water running out from under the kitchen door. She entered the house and was shocked to find her husband unconscious in the bath.

Captain Solomon Sibiya, spokesperson for Kagiso Police, said: “The suspect allegedly ran outside and screamed for help. Neighbours responded and found the husband in the bath with burn injuries. They rushed him to the local hospital in a serious condition where he died a few days later. An inquest docket was opened at the Kagiso Police.”

Intelligence-driven investigations by the police pointed to the 42-year-old woman as the prime suspect. A case docket of murder was opened and she was arrested.

She will appear in the Kagiso Magistrates’ Court soon, facing charges of murder.

