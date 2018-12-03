 
South Africa 3.12.2018 10:50 am

Forty children involved in Johannesburg school bus crash

ANA
Picture by Netcare911

Picture by Netcare911

One child, in a critical condition, was airlifted to hospital by the Netcare 911 Helicopter Air Ambulance. 

A school bus transporting forty children was involved in a serious collision on the R511 in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened just after 7am.

He said multiple children were injured, some seriously. One child, in a critical condition, was airlifted to hospital by the Netcare 911 Helicopter Air Ambulance.

Police are on scene investigating the cause of the accident.

