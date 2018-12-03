 
One killed, three injured in Durban crash

Accident scene. Picture by Rescue Care

Accident scene. Picture by Rescue Care

Rescue Care paramedics responded to the scene to find carnage

One person has been killed and three others injured after two vehicles collided along the Mt Batten Drive near the Engen Garage in Reservoir Hills on Monday morning, reports Rescue Care.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Just before 7am, Rescue Care paramedics responded to the scene to find carnage. Two vehicles had collided in a rear end collision.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that one person, a driver believed to be approximately fifty years of age had sustained major injuries and unfortunately had passed away before their arrival.”

Jamieson said three occupants from the second vehicle had sustained moderate injuries and they were stabilised on the scene by paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

He said the roadway was severely obstructed while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the collision is unknown, however, police were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

