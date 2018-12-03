 
menu
South Africa 3.12.2018 08:12 am

Eskom to resume Stage 2 load shedding from 9am

Citien reporter
Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

The power utility has warned that the situation for the rest of this week continues to look bleak.

After Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe warned in a tweet that Stage 2 load shedding would most likely be implemented yet again today, he confirmed it would start at 9am in a televised interview with eNCA on Monday morning.

He said a number of power-generating units were still out of service due to breakdowns and that load shedding was on the cards for 13 hours, from 9am to 10pm.

He had earlier tweeted that the situation for the entire week continues to look bad and that it was going to take a lot of hard work and money to get the power grid stable again.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Speculation mounts that Eskom is being sabotaged by aggrieved staff 3.12.2018
Stage 2 load shedding to last for almost all of Sunday 2.12.2018
Eskom escalates load shedding to Stage 2 1.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.