Mpumalanga police hunting killers of police officer and her husband

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for unknown men who shot dead a woman police sergeant attached to the detective service at Calcutta police station near Bushbuckridge, and fatally wounded her husband during a break in at their home, police said on Sunday.

Information at the police’s disposal revealed that in the early hours of Saturday morning Sergeant Thembisile Ndlovu, 42, and her husband Jabulani Khoza, 40, were asleep in their house at Angin Court, near Bushbuckridge when they were suddenly attacked by three unknown men who reportedly gained entry through a window, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“Once inside, a shoot-out ensued and Ndlovu managed to shoot one of the attackers who died at the scene. The other two suspects are reported to have fired at the couple, instantly killing the sergeant.

“Her husband was rushed to the hospital by neighbours who responded after hearing the gunshots. He unfortunately later succumbed to his wounds. The suspects made off with the couple’s Chevrolet Spark, that was later recovered within the Bushbuckridge area,” Hlathi said.

Police have opened two cases of murder and an inquest for investigation. In the process, a 72-hour activation plan had been activated by Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, thereby mobilising all necessary resources to ensure that the suspects were arrested as soon as possible, he said.

Zuma had made an earnest appeal to the community, asking them to volunteer information that may assist in the investigation of the matter and a speedy arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information was requested to contact Lt-Col Nomsa Mkhwanazi on 082-469-1250 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.