Fifteen people injured, one critically, as minibus taxi and bus collide in Gauteng

Fifteen people were injured, one of them critically, when a minibus taxi and bus collided at the Snake and New Modder roads intersection in Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the two vehicles in the slow lane of the road. Several people were found “scattered around the scene”, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one person had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition while 14 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured person provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

