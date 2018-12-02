Hawks arrest two suspects for murder of Eastern Cape politician

Two men, aged 34 and 45, have been arrested in connection with the murder of the chief whip of the Sakhisizwe local municipality in the Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday.

Thanduxolo Peter Nobongoza, 42, was shot dead late on Saturday afternoon “while strolling”, Captain Anelisa Feni said.

The two men were arrested later on Saturday at their respective homes in Tsolo and Elliot. The Hawks’ Queenstown serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by the provincial crime intelligence unit, detectives, the organised crime unit, tactical response team, and public order policing unit worked around the clock following up on leads, which then led to the arrest of the two suspects.

They were expected to appear in the Cala Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. Further charges could not be ruled out, Feni said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

