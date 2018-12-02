 
South Africa 2.12.2018 09:05 pm

Two men killed near Rustenburg in North West

ANA
Two men have been killed in two separate incidents at Rustenburg, North West police said on Sunday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said two cases of murder were reported at Boitekong police station on Saturday, but could not be linked to the recent spate of killings at nearby Sondela informal settlement.

“In the first incident, a man was allegedly shot and killed at Seraleng. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage. In the second incident, two men were allegedly fighting over a girlfriend at Meriting Extension two when one of them was stabbed. He was taken to the clinic where he died.

“Some members of the community set alight a shack they suspected of belonging to the suspect. They also assaulted a man for suspecting him of having been involved in the incident. He is currently [in] hospital. It has since been confirmed that the man who was assaulted was not part of the fight,” he said.

The areas are not too far from Sondela informal settlement, where at least 11 people have been killed in clashes between Basotho and Xhosa men. Eight people have been arrested. Three are due to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

