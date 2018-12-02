 
South Africa 2.12.2018

Two people killed, five injured in Free State car crash

ANA
December 2 - Two people were killed and five others were injured when two cars collided on the Dealsville Road in Bainsvlei near Bloemfontein in the Free State late on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

Two had sustained serious injuries while three others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Two people were killed and five others were injured, two seriously, when two cars collided on the Dealsville Road in Bainsvlei about 8km from Bloemfontein in the Free State late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 11.30pm to find the provincial ambulance service and another service already in attendance. Two cars were found in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found two people lying trapped inside one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

Five other people were tended to. Two had sustained serious injuries while three others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported by other services to Pelonomi Provincial Hospital in Bloemfontein for further care, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

