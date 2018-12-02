One person killed, two seriously injured in Gauteng head-on collision

One person died and two others were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on in Gauteng on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 12.40pm to reports of a collision on the R512/ R552 crossing between the N14 and the Lion Park northwest of Johannesburg. Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars were involved in a head-on collision. Two people were seriously injured and another sustained fatal injuries.

“Due to the seriousness of one of the patients the Netcare 911 air ambulance was called to the scene to airlift one of the patients to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

