Four suspects arrested for attempted business robbery in Cape Town

An intelligence driven operation at a wholesale dealer in Athlone in Cape Town has led to the arrest of four men for an attempted business robbery, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police reacted on a tip-off that an employee of a Gatesville wholesaler collaborated with three men to perpetrate a robbery at the business upon closing on Saturday, Lt-Col Andre Traut said.

“The three accomplices of the employee were hiding in a toilet when they were surprised and arrested by Athlone police. Two replica firearms and cable ties were found in their possession. The employee of the business was also arrested and the four are due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday morning,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

