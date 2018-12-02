 
menu
South Africa 2.12.2018 02:24 pm

OUTA slammed for using right-wing cartoonist’s work

Citizen reporter
Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage. Picture: Neil McCartney

Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage. Picture: Neil McCartney

The cartoonist has done drawings on the topic of race and IQ theory and seems to be proud of producing work that “no editor or cartoonist wants to go near.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has come under fire for the use of a right-wing cartoonist’s image as the feature image for one of their latest media releases.

Twitter user  @ex_post_facto retweeted the tweet asking “why is @OUTASA using the services of a white supremacist cartoonist who pushes far right Race and IQ theories and runs a platform that hosts racist anti-black gollywog cartoons?”

@ex_post_facto then followed up the tweet with images of some of Jerm’s previous work.

Self-described as South Africa’s 39th best cartoonist, Jerm has been active since 2005 and has been published in the Sunday Times, The Star, City Press, Rapport, Beeld, The Times, FHM, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Daily Maverick, The New Age, EWN, eNCA to name a few.

His views appear to have moved considerably to the right since he started and his work is currently rarely found in mainstream publications.

Jerm appears to have lobbied to crowd-fund cartoons on race and IQ theory on message boards and seems to be proud of producing work that “no editor or cartoonist wants to go near.”

Jerm is also associated with AltToons, a page he reportedly started to create a space for work that is not politically correct and which has hosted cartoons featuring popular anti-black imagery (gollywogs) from the late 19th century.

Various Twitter users added to @ex_post_facto’s thread with more work associated with Jerm and they criticized OUTA for its use of his content.

OUTA has yet to respond to the criticism.

READ NEXT: Outa slams survey that suggests most people are cool with e-tolls

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Technically bankrupt’ Eskom’s lack of strategy worries Outa 28.11.2018
Outa slams survey that suggests most people are cool with e-tolls 19.11.2018
Listen to SA on e-tolls, Cyril 29.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.