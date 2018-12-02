OUTA slammed for using right-wing cartoonist’s work

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has come under fire for the use of a right-wing cartoonist’s image as the feature image for one of their latest media releases.

#OUTA launched a local branch in Cape Town to help residents fight #taxabuse and #corruption in the city. Read here and join us! Civil society plays an important role in keeping governments on the right track. https://t.co/DbA8BH7Pc8 — OUTA (@OUTASA) November 30, 2018

Twitter user @ex_post_facto retweeted the tweet asking “why is @OUTASA using the services of a white supremacist cartoonist who pushes far right Race and IQ theories and runs a platform that hosts racist anti-black gollywog cartoons?”

@ex_post_facto then followed up the tweet with images of some of Jerm’s previous work.

Self-described as South Africa’s 39th best cartoonist, Jerm has been active since 2005 and has been published in the Sunday Times, The Star, City Press, Rapport, Beeld, The Times, FHM, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Daily Maverick, The New Age, EWN, eNCA to name a few.

His views appear to have moved considerably to the right since he started and his work is currently rarely found in mainstream publications.

Jerm appears to have lobbied to crowd-fund cartoons on race and IQ theory on message boards and seems to be proud of producing work that “no editor or cartoonist wants to go near.”

Jerm is also associated with AltToons, a page he reportedly started to create a space for work that is not politically correct and which has hosted cartoons featuring popular anti-black imagery (gollywogs) from the late 19th century.

Various Twitter users added to @ex_post_facto’s thread with more work associated with Jerm and they criticized OUTA for its use of his content.

Honestly @OUTASA ? Not sure this is the best look at all. The fellow peddles in controversy and blatantly racist and highly offensive cartoons. And I know we will get the "his political views are unimportant" schtick…but he put himself on a public platform WITH those views. — Post-truth politics will kill us all ???? (@populistmorons) November 30, 2018

oh my god pic.twitter.com/MRTDLwcOuV — reply guy debord (@said_mitch) December 1, 2018

This is what has been nagging me I knew in my gut that they are not kosher. I called them out as being in the same WhatsApp group with Afriforum pic.twitter.com/u2QxnwTEcn — ????????????????Bantu???????????????? (@Wandile72) December 1, 2018

i would venture it is emblematic of OUTA's motivation. — Esoterik Killmonger (@EsoterikDude) November 30, 2018

OUTA has yet to respond to the criticism.

