South Africa 2.12.2018 10:32 am

Five people injured in horror crash in Durban

ANA
December 2 - Five people were injured in a serious car crash on the N3 Pinetown-bound at the Paradise Valley off-ramp in Durban at about 5am on Sunday morning. Photo: Rescue Care

Five people were injured in a serious car crash on the N3 Pinetown-bound at the Paradise Valley off-ramp in Durban at about 5am on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two cars had collided in a rear-impact collision, tearing one of them in half which then overturned leaving the occupants trapped in the wreckage, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the trapped people, while the Durban fire department used the jaws-of-life and other hydraulic tools to cut the injured free.

“A total of five people from both vehicles had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

