South Africa 2.12.2018 09:49 am

Everything you need to know about the Global Citizen road closures

Citizen reporter
Motorists have been advised to either avoid the area or plan their trips carefully.

Traffic around the FNB Stadium is set to be a nightmare as organisers of the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival are expecting to fill up the 90,000 capacity stadium when the free concert begins later today.

As such, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has issued an advisory warning commuters to either avoid the area or take note of the road closures when planning their trips.

“Soweto highway will be blocked as from midnight to Nasrec road and N1. Motorists can make use of N12 as the alternative route. Metro police officers will be on duty to direct traffic around FNB stadium. The concert starts at [11am],” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, speaking to SABC news.

A statement issued by the JMPD also states that the following roads will be affected: N17, Randshow Road, Mentz Street, Pat Mbatha Bus Way, Crownwood Road and Amethyst Road.

Booysens Reserve, Commence Road and Golden High Way will also be affected wherever they intersect with the aforementioned roads.

In addition to deploying more than 120 personnel to work in and around the stadium, the JMPD urged people to use the park and ride facilities organized by concert organisers.

Those who cannot attend can watch the festivities on DSTV channel 199, SABC, MTV and online.

