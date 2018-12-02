Everything you need to know about the Global Citizen road closures

Traffic around the FNB Stadium is set to be a nightmare as organisers of the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival are expecting to fill up the 90,000 capacity stadium when the free concert begins later today.

As such, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has issued an advisory warning commuters to either avoid the area or take note of the road closures when planning their trips.

If you are attending #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA ensure that you leave home early or BEST make use of public transport options. Remember to adhere to the direction of @JoburgMPD Officers and Security Officials. pic.twitter.com/jfK1hroCTM — Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) December 2, 2018

“Soweto highway will be blocked as from midnight to Nasrec road and N1. Motorists can make use of N12 as the alternative route. Metro police officers will be on duty to direct traffic around FNB stadium. The concert starts at [11am],” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, speaking to SABC news.

ALSO READ: Mandla and wife welcome twins ahead of Mandela Global Citizen concert

A statement issued by the JMPD also states that the following roads will be affected: N17, Randshow Road, Mentz Street, Pat Mbatha Bus Way, Crownwood Road and Amethyst Road.

Global Citizens road closures: The ff roads around FNB stadium will be affected: Nasrec Rd, N17, Randshow Rd & Soweto Highway. Road Closures will be implemented @ Soweto Highway & N1, Soweto Highway & Mentz Str, Pat Mbatha Bus Way & Treu Rd, — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) November 30, 2018

Booysens Reserve, Commence Road and Golden High Way will also be affected wherever they intersect with the aforementioned roads.

Global Citizens road closures continued: Crownwood Road and Amethyst Road, Crownwood Road and Booysens Reserve, N17 and Nasrec Road, Nasrec Road and Rand Show Road, Rand Show Road and Commence Road, Rand Show Road and Golden Highway. — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) November 30, 2018

In addition to deploying more than 120 personnel to work in and around the stadium, the JMPD urged people to use the park and ride facilities organized by concert organisers.

You are going to want to bookmark this tweet for tomorrow… ~>

All #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA @BigConcerts Gautrain users please remember to use GATE 7 at NASREC for post-concert pick up, and transport back to Park station. Please RT — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) December 1, 2018

Those who cannot attend can watch the festivities on DSTV channel 199, SABC, MTV and online.

READ NEXT: Bey and Jay restrict Global Citizen performance broadcast

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.