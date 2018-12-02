Teenager drowns, toddler revived in two separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal

A teenager drowned at a beach at Richards Bay in Northern KwaZulu-Natal and a three-year-old boy was revived after falling into a swimming pool at a home in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 3.30pm to reports of a drowning at Meerensee Beach in Richards Bay, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that a 16-year-old boy had gone missing while swimming in the sea. When the teenager could not be located the authorities were alerted.

ALSO READ: One killed, two injured in car crash at Thaba Nchu in Free State

A search for the boy was conducted by the Richards Bay National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Station 19 duty crew and his body was found submerged in the water. “The patient was assessed and found to have no signs of life and [was] sadly declared deceased,” Herbst said.

In a separate incident later on Saturday afternoon, at about 4.15pm, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at a residential pool in Bisley in Pietermaritzburg, he said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a three-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool by a family member. The child was removed from the pool and began showing signs of responsiveness.”

The toddler was assessed on the scene by a Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic and transported by Midlands EMS to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)