One killed, two injured in car crash at Thaba Nchu in Free State

One person was killed and two others were injured when two cars collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu, about 60km from Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.30pm to find one car off the road, while the second car had come to a stop in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

PICS: Five people reportedly survive fiery Mpumalanga plane crash

“On closer inspection, paramedics found one man lying inside his vehicle. Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Paramedics immediately extricated the man and began their treatment. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.”

Two people from the second car were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.