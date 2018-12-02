 
menu
South Africa 2.12.2018 08:44 am

One killed, two injured in car crash at Thaba Nchu in Free State

ANA
One person was killed and two others were injured when two cars collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu, on Saturday afternoon | Photo: ER24

One person was killed and two others were injured when two cars collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu, on Saturday afternoon | Photo: ER24

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.30pm to find one car off the road, while the second car had come to a stop in the middle of the road.

One person was killed and two others were injured when two cars collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu, about 60km from Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.30pm to find one car off the road, while the second car had come to a stop in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

PICS: Five people reportedly survive fiery Mpumalanga plane crash

“On closer inspection, paramedics found one man lying inside his vehicle. Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Paramedics immediately extricated the man and began their treatment. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.”

Two people from the second car were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five people injured in horror crash in Durban 2.12.2018
Five killed, four injured in Free State car crash 1.12.2018
Critically injured man airlifted to hospital after Durban minibus taxi crash 1.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.