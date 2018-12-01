 
South Africa 1.12.2018 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 1 December, 2018

Citizen reporter
Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 1 December, can be found below. Draw 1871.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

1, 16, 19, 29, 45, 49. Bonus: 10

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

2, 18, 19, 27, 47, 52. Bonus: 40

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

4, 9, 15, 33, 36, 45. Bonus: 28

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R39 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was an estimated R2.3 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was an estimated R2 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure results accuracy, The Citizen takes no responsibility for any error.

