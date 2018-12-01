Five killed, four injured in Free State car crash

Five people were killed and four others were injured when two cars collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu, about 60km from Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they came across the incident at 2.35pm, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

On arrival, paramedics found one car on the side of the road while the second was found in the road.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found three people lying outside the one vehicle while two others were found lying trapped inside. Unfortunately, all five patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Four people from the second car were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

