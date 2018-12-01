 
South Africa 1.12.2018 05:37 pm

‘Severe’ thunderstorms and ‘damaging’ winds expected in KZN tonight

Citizen reporter

A heat wave with ‘persistently high temperatures’ is expected to hit Gauteng and Limpopo from tomorrow.

The South African Weather Service has announced that “severe” thunderstorms, with possible “damaging” winds, hail and “heavy” rain were expected to hit parts of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Severe thunderstorms are observed over parts of Ilembe DM (KZN) with possible damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours moving towards the north-east,” it said.

Those in the central parts of the Free State have been warned against dust which will possibly reduce visibility, moving eastwards with the thundershowers.

“Please be safe on the roads.”

In Gauteng and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, a heat wave with “persistently high temperatures” was expected from tomorrow until Tuesday.

