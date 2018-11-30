Eight-year-old boy dies after goal posts fall on him

An eight-year-old boy died today after he was crushed by goal posts in Durban north, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a head injury at around 6.04pm at a sports club.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an eight-year-old male was busy playing soccer when the goal posts fell over crushing the patient,” Herbst said.

“A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, however the child’s injuries were too severe and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene. Circumstances leading up to the goal posts falling are being investigated by the Durban north [SA Police Service] SAPS, who were on the scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

