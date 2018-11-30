Christmas comes early for East London struggle veteran Faazi, who gets a house

Christmas has come early for the struggle veteran Notemba Faazi, after she and her family were presented with a house.

Faazi’s living conditions have changed after she was visited by President Cyril Ramaphosa at her Duncan Village home in East London in the beginning of the year, when the African National Congress (ANC) was doing a door-to-door campaign for its January 8 statement.

At the time, Ramaphosa said he was touched by her living conditions and promised to do something about it.

Faazi lost her three sons in the struggle for liberation. Her late husband was also involved in the trade union movement.

Ramaphosa returned on November 11 and described his visit as a fulfillment of the promise he made of rebuilding a house for the Faazi family and said the house will be completed in January.

Eastern Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for Human Settlement, Babalo Madikizela said the work of building Faazi’s house was completed ahead of time due to generosity of the service provider.

“The service provider was well resourced and was able to acquire the required material quickly. They worked around the clock and put in more hours.”

Faazi said she is very happy with the work that is being done. She said she was happy that the house has been completed earlier than expected and was happy about the progress that government has made.

“I wish they can continue changing people’s lives and building houses for other people that are in similar situation to the one I was.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

