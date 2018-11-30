Stage 1 load shedding to be implemented this weekend – Eskom

Despite endless requests from South Africans for Eskom not to embarrass us in front of our American guests, it seems the parastatal will go ahead and do exactly that.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced that stage 1 load shedding would be implemented as the power grid would remain constrained throughout the weekend.

“With the diesel generators and pumped scheme storage dams having been used long and hard over the course of this week, Eskom will use the weekend to replenish the diesel tanks and water reservoirs to ensure a better start in the new week,” he said.

ALERT: The national power grid is expected to remain constrained through the weekend, with a high probability of the implementation of stage 1 loadshedding tomorrow and on Sunday. — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) November 30, 2018

