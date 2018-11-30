 
South Africa 30.11.2018 04:12 pm

Stage 1 load shedding to be implemented this weekend – Eskom

Citizen reporter
iStock image.

The parastatal’s priority is for South Africans to have a good start to their week, and they don’t care that Beyonce is in town.

Despite endless requests from South Africans for Eskom not to embarrass us in front of our American guests, it seems the parastatal will go ahead and do exactly that.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced that stage 1 load shedding would be implemented as the power grid would remain constrained throughout the weekend.

“With the diesel generators and pumped scheme storage dams having been used long and hard over the course of this week, Eskom will use the weekend to replenish the diesel tanks and water reservoirs to ensure a better start in the new week,” he said.

