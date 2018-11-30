Online applications for Nsfas student financial aid to open this weekend

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) today said their system for online applications for student financial aid will be open over the weekend.

Nsfas spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said the the system will be online until midnight on Sunday.

“No late applications will be received thereafter. The opportunity to apply is applicable to all South African citizens wishing to enroll for the first time in 2019 and returning South African students who were never funded by Nsfas for undergraduate studies.”

Mamabolo said the extension was only applicable to online applications and not to applications that were dropped at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) nationwide.

He said that the weekend window should be used as an opportunity for those with missing supporting documents to submit.

“We encourage all new applicants to ensure that they attach all the necessary documents the first time – certified copied of ID for both parents/guardians and the applicant, proof of income, and signed consent form,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said Nsfas has received 363,000 application by 6am on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

