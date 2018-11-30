Alleged child abuser nabbed in Sophiatown

A Newclare father of a four-year-old boy who was treated at the Rahima Moosa Hospital for burn wounds, was arrested in Sophiatown for alleged child abuse, Gauteng police said today.

Spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the father was arrested on Tuesday.

He appeared at the Sophiatown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and the matter was postponed to January 16 next year.

“It is suspected that the child was burnt with a cigarette. He was treated and the abuse was reported to the police in July this year,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini urged parents or families to report any form of child abuse. Any person who knows or who fails to report a crime, especially serious and violent crimes against young children, may be guilty of an offence.

– African News Agency (ANA)

