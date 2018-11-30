At least 14 injured in Sunninghill taxi crash

At least 14 people were injured when a taxi they were travelling in collided with a sedan early this morning, rescue services said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said their paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Maxwell Drive in Sunninghill Extension 3, in Sandton.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision. A total of 14 patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” Herbst said.

“The patients were treated on scene before being transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

