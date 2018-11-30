Mantashe calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to resolve ongoing workers’ strike

South African Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe on Friday urged Sibanye-Stillwater to urgently resolve the workers’ strike currently underway at three of the company’s gold operations.

This, as Mantashe met with Sibanye’s executives on Friday morning to receive a briefing on the strike and to also understand measures in place for its peaceful and swift resolution.

About 15,000 workers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) embarked on a protected strike at Sibanye from Wednesday last week after a deadlock at wage negotiations as they demand R12,500 salaries plus R1,000 increment every year for three years.

The strike has been characterised by intimidation and violence due to union rivalry as some workers are prevented from going to work at Beatrix, Kloof, and Driefontein mines, which resulted in one fatality and a number of injuries.

“We believe we had a good engagement with the company. We are also making attempts to meet with the relevant labour unions,” Mantashe said.

“It is in all our interest to dissuade everyone from participating in a protracted strike, as this adversely affects people and the economy.”

The meeting was part of Mantashe’s continuous engagements with the sector on pertinent issues. He said that he would further encourage Sibanye to continue to engage directly with Amcu.

