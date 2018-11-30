Gauteng magistrate arrested for alleged corruption

A 49-year-old magistrate from Carletonville near Johannesburg has been arrested for alleged corruption, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as Hawks, said on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “It is alleged that the magistrate demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for alleged theft last week.

“The magistrate allegedly approached the suspects’ colleague and demanded that the two female suspects pay an amount and they will be released on their next court appearance.”

Mulaudzi said that the Hawks team were appraised of the magistrate’s alleged intentions and a sting operation was conducted on Thursday evening which led to his arrest.

The magistrate is expected to appear at the Carletonville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption and extortion.

