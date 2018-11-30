Five armed robbers arrested in Cape Town

Five suspects have been arrested following an armed robbery that took place at a grocery store in Milnerton, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said members of the South African police service responded to an armed robbery in progress at a grocery store in Milnerton and following a shoot-out, police managed to arrest the suspects, although several others managed to escape.

“This morning, at around 8.50am, members attached to the Western Cape K9 unit reacted to a complaint of armed suspects robbing a business on the corners of Koeberg Road and Madeira Street, Tygerhof, Milnerton.

“Upon their arrival, the members spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in two vehicles, a Toyota Prado and a Toyota Corolla. During an exchange of gunfire between the four suspects in the Corolla and the police, three suspects were wounded. All four suspects aged between 25 and 35 were arrested, while their accomplices in the Prado managed to evade arrest. They are being sought by police.”

He said four firearms comprising three 9mm pistols and a .38 revolver were recovered, together with the stolen cash and cigarettes.

“A search of the area led to the arrest of a fifth suspect who fled the scene on foot. He was found hiding in the garden of a residence close to the crime scene,” added Traut.

The three wounded suspects were admitted to hospital under police guard and will make court appearances once they have been discharged. The other two are scheduled for a court appearance on Monday in Cape Town.

