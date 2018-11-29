 
South Africa 29.11.2018 10:54 pm

Five injured in light aircraft crash in Mpumalanga

ANA
A ER24 truck. Picture: Supplied

The light aircraft crashed in Elandshoogte just off the Schoemanskloof road.

Five people were injured today when a light aircraft crashed in Elandshoogte just off Schoemanskloof road in Mpumalanga, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke Van Huyssteen said that it is believed that the patients walked from where the aircraft crashed to a nearby road to get help.

She said that paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 5pm, and found the provincial emergency services already in attendance.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found that one person sustained serious injuries and four others sustained moderate injuries. ER24, as well as other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care,” Van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics.”

African News Agency (ANA)

