Mabuza chairs successful AIDS council inter-ministerial committee meeting

Deputy President David Mabuza chaired a successful South African National AIDS Council Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting today at Tuynhuys, parliament, the Presidency said in a statement.

The deputy president chairs SANAC, which brings together the government, civil society, the private sector and development partners to discuss policies and monitor the progress of the HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) response in South Africa.

The SANAC IMC, which provides a strategic framework for implementing the national strategic plan for HIV and STIs 2017-2022 also discussed current developments in the HIV and TB response and gave feedback from the United Nations (UN) meeting held in New York on 26 September on ending TB.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi updated the IMC on the progress of treatment and care for HIV and tuberculosis (TB).

Among others, Motsoaledi discussed the successful launch of the National Wellness Campaign to create an efficient database system that would ensure proper monitoring of the effectiveness of South Africa’s healthcare system.

The high-level UN meeting in New York, which was attended by heads of State and government also resulted in the Political Declaration on the Fight against Tuberculosis, which included recommitting world leaders to:

Treating 40 million patients including 3.5 million children, 1.5 million with Drug Resistant TB and 115 000 children with Drug Resistant TB by 2022.

Preventing TB in 30 million people including 4 million children under the age of 5, 20 million others, 6 million with HIV by 2022.

Implementing United Nations/World Health Organisation resolutions on anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Improving co-ordination between HIV and TB programmes.

Addressing the social, economic and structural drivers of TB, HIV, viral hepatitis, non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation to develop a multi-sectoral accountability framework for monitoring commitments with progress report to the United Nations in 2020.

Discussing the Global Fund Proposal, “the meeting noted the progress made in the application for funding to support our country’s HIV response for the next three year cycle”.

The grant negotiations, its statement and an official announcement would be made on Saturday, the statement said.

The meeting was also informed that the commemoration for World Aids Day at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto were on track.

“This year’s World AIDS Day will take place under the national theme, ‘Cheka Impilo. Know Your Status’. The theme calls on HIV testing programmes to be expanded and for novel and innovative approaches to HIV testing,” the statement said.

It said that the SANAC IMC would host Investing in Women and Girls – World AIDS Day on Saturday evening in Rivonia, Johannesburg. “This high level dialogue is part of the Global Citizen Campaign, which will be in honour of Nelson Mandela’s centenary and coincides with the World AIDS Day.”

Mabuza congratulated all key role-players including the SANAC Men’s Sector, the Takuwani Riime, and the Department of Social Development for the success of the Inaugural National Men’s Parliament 18-20 November, which highlighted the importance and commitment of men from all walks of life in eradicating violence against women and children.

– African News Agency

