Innocent bystander killed in another PE northern areas gang shooting

An innocent bystander was shot and killed in yet another gang related shooting in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas today, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 58-year-old innocent man was hit by a stray bullet.

The stray bullet hit Ambrose Booi in his chest and he died on the scene, Naidu said.

Naidu said police were appealing to community members to assist them in tracing two suspected Hondekoppe gang members who allegedly fired shots at a house in Burke Street Bloemendal.

According to police information, it was alleged that at around 2pm, the two Hondekoppe gang members approached the house of a another gang member, belonging to the same gang, and started firing shots.

Naidu said the suspects ran away and no one in the house was injured.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit are investigating a case of murder.

The latest shooting in the northern areas brings the death toll to 10 for the month of November.

– African News Agency (ANA)

