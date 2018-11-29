 
menu
South Africa 29.11.2018 08:26 pm

IFPWB welcomes sentence of former Parktown Boys assistant water polo coach

ANA
Former Parktown Boys High water polo coach Collan Rex who has pleaded guilty to 144 charges relating to the abuse of some pupils at the prestigious Johannesburg private school. Picture: Itumeleng English /African News Agency (ANA)

Former Parktown Boys High water polo coach Collan Rex who has pleaded guilty to 144 charges relating to the abuse of some pupils at the prestigious Johannesburg private school. Picture: Itumeleng English /African News Agency (ANA)

Collan Rex was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault and an additional three years for common assault.

The Inkatha Freedom Party Women’s Brigade today welcomed the 23-year sentence of the former Parktown Boys’ High School assistant water polo coach.

Collan Rex was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault and an additional three years for common assault.

“The IFPWB salutes the law enforcement agencies who tirelessly worked on the case while ensuring that the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law.

“Crime against women and children must always be treated as priority crimes and the ruthless perpetrators who prey on women and children must be severely punished,” IFPWB national chairperson Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said.

“It is therefore regrettable that hardly a day passes without reports of murder, rape, beatings, or other forms of violence against women and girls at the hands of men.

“These sickening acts are taking place in all parts of the country, involving perpetrators and victims of all ages.”

KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said this was not a time for events and sloganeering about gender-based violence and women abuse.

“It’s a time for all of us to make a commitment that we have buried enough women already and now we say no more!”

“We have talked a lot about gender-based violence. We have demonstrated against it, but no change has been forthcoming.

“We have so many good laws dealing with these criminal acts but implementation has always been a problem. We need to find new ways of dealing with this scourge.”

KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said the IFPWB was holding its conference on gender-based violence on Friday at the Durban Manor Hotel, where all women in leadership structures would make their contribution.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Parktown Boys coach convicted of sex crimes faces 23 years in prison 29.11.2018
Social worker recommends direct imprisonment for former Parktown Boys coach 27.11.2018
Parktown Boys former assistant water polo coach to be sentenced 27.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.