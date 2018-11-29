Murder trial of alleged killer of Grade 1 pupil postponed to December

A teenage boy accused of stabbing a seven-year-old Grade 1 boy to death in Makapanstad appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in Temba today, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case against the 17-year-old Grade 11 pupil was postponed to 6 December. He will be kept at a juvenile centre.

The state alleges he stabbed Shelton Karuweruwe several times inside a toilet at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad on November 21.

He allegedly slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there. Karuweruwe was one of the first pupils to go to the toilet in the morning and the Grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed him repeatedly.

Karuweruwe was rushed to the local clinic where he was certified dead.

– African News Agency (ANA)

