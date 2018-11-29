Rustenburg cash heist case postponed for bail hearing

Six men arrested in connection with a foiled cash in transit heist appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court today, the Hawks said.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the case against Herbet Jele, 39, David Malombo, 34, Sydney Matshego, 42, Jabulani Mtshweni, 39, Solomon Skhosana, 38, and Jabulani Zikalala, 34, was postponed to 7 December for a bail hearing.

They were arrested by a multi-disciplinary task team on 14 November.

They were traced to a safe house in Kroondal outside Rustenburg where they allegedly planned to commit a cash in transit robbery.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

The police seized four vehicles, two sedans, a SUV and a minibus as well as an assault rifle with rounds of ammunition.

Initially eight people were arrested but two were not charged as they could not be linked directly to the incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

