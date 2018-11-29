Two dead, one seriously hurt in Krugersdorp underground rockfall

Two people died today and one remains seriously hurt after an underground rockfall in Krugersdorp, reports Netcare 911, which attended to the emergency.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to reports of a rock fall on a site off Reserve Street in Wentworth Park, Krugersdorp.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two people had died and one sustained serious injuries in an underground rockfall. Authorities have retrieved the bodies of the deceased through a hole in the ground on an open piece of land,” said Herbst.

He said the injured man was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatalities.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.