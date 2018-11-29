Allow parents to spank children, Freedom of Religion asks Concourt

Freedom of Religion South Africa (Forsa) argued before the Constitutional Court today that there is no evidence to support argument that “reasonable chastisement”, in the form of physical punishment, contributes to violence in society.

The civil organisation believes that the 2017 judgment which ruled it illegal for parents to spank their children, “will make criminals of well-meaning parents who love their children and only want what is best for them”.

Advocate Reg Willis who is representing Forsa said criminalising moderate physical correction of a child by their parent would have detrimental consequences for the unity of families and the well-being of a child.

He said they were not asking the court to rule on spanking or corporal punishment but rather on the right for parents to use moderate physical correction to discipline their children.

“Parents should be given the right to raise their children without the interference of the state,” he argued.

Justice Edwin Cameroon said it was not usually known how often children were physically corrected by their parents and whether it constituted reasonable to moderate chastisement.

“If this is allowed by law it may open parents to abusing this right and going over board,” he said.

Willis argued that parents needed more tools to raise children and said there should be guidelines in carrying out chastisement, for an example, it should not be done in anger.

Advocate Ngwako Maenetje SC who is representing the departments of justice and social development said Forsa’s argument breaches the parameters of protection afforded to children by the Constitution, including the rights to dignity and protection against any form of abuse.

“Given the history of our country and violence against women and children, the law must not be limited in any form relating to violence and also the source of that violence,” he said.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked how does society then deal with problems currently plaguing the country, such as children who attack teachers.

“I’m looking for something that will steer SA away from violence.

“What efforts are being made to capacitate teachers on positive parenting/discipline. Are we holding on to the hope that positive discipline will finally set in without parents or teachers being adequately equipped,” asked Mogoeng.

Argument continues.

– African News Agency (ANA)

